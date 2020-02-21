On Wednesday evening, more than 40 of the earliest donors to construction of the new home for Children’s Place, Inc. gathered in the repurposed 1880s church currently serving as classroom space and dining hall for a thank you reception and update on the status of its modern, purpose-built replacement.
Children’s Place is the only agency in the CSRA, and one of only two in the state, to provide therapeutic child care to help children and families overcome adverse childhood experience. Beyond that, it is focused on developing the whole family to develop productive children and parents. Without grandfathering into state licensing requirements, the current buildings on the corner of Barnwell and Fairfield would not be suitable for our work. Today, Children’s Place is forced to turn away children and families we could certainly help had we not outgrown the 100-year-old buildings we struggle to maintain. In a larger space, Children’s Place will make an even greater impact on our community.
Four guest speakers brought the donors up to date on the building plan and their personal reasons for supporting the mission and new building. Capital Campaign Committee Chair Ronnie Maxwell described the need to build a new 16,000-square-foot facility instead of trying to build within the existing 35,000-square-foot warehouse on the new property. He explained how some of the funds raised have created a design and floor plan that will accommodate the re-launch of infant and after-school programs; serve up to 40% more children with additional classrooms for preschool children; create dedicated therapy and counseling rooms for children and families, a multi-sensory room, and a conference room for more parenting class sessions; and a teacher workroom, kitchen pantry (desperately needed to feed 100 people a day), a large laundry room, and more bathrooms for children and adults.
Aiken City Council Member Gail Diggs recalled her work at Children’s Place in the early 1990s and the impact it had on the lives of her children who had volunteered there during high school, imparting awareness and empathy for the children and families whose futures were being changed for success.
Rosalyn Greene, Aiken County Teacher of the Year for 2015-16 and new Children’s Place board member, recalled the "quip" summaries in her students’ files that ranged from "outstanding student" to "watch out for this student" and how she learned that Children’s Place was equipping new young students to learn and succeed in school.
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt explained his support succinctly, saying that Children’s Place was intervening in the life trajectories of many children and families that had been on his radar throughout his law enforcement career. He made the point that, without that intervention, his role in their lives would likely have been through city policing.
The second half of fundraising to complete construction of the new facility is now underway. For more information, visit www.childrensplaceinc.org or call 803-641-4144.