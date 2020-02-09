Supporters of the Child Advocacy Center of Aiken did a little do-si-do Saturday night during the center’s annual fundraiser, Boot Scootin’ for Our Kids.
“Everything that we raise tonight will go directly to support the services that we offer at our center, which is so critical for helping children,” said Susan Meehan, executive director of the center. “Not only giving them a voice, a safe place where they can have a voice to tell their story, but also for their families and for them to get the resources they need to get the healing they need, and for agencies to all come together and make sure that we stay focused on the child throughout the entire investigation.”
The Child Advocacy Center is a nonprofit that works with local law enforcement and Department of Social Services in cases of child abuse or when a child is a witness of violence.
Saturday’s event included a live auction, a silent auction, dinner and drinks. A guest taught attendees line dancing, and local band Anybody’s Guess provided live music.
“The community has been so generous because we have some amazing items for our live auctions, our silent auction,” Meehan said.
She said there are lots of ways people can support the center, even if they weren’t able to make it to the event because the center needs support year-round.
She said if people want to find out more information, they can visit the center’s website or call.
Meehan said last year the center saw a record number of children, so the demand for services is going up, not down.
“The only way to be able to do what we do and meet some of the demands for our services to have people who are generous, can donate,” she said, adding people can help with the center’s supply list on Amazon, or volunteer to help.