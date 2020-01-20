The Child Advocacy Center of Aiken County is getting a new look.
Last month, the board of directors voted to approve a new logo for the agency. The logo was created by Design Persuasions in Aiken.
“We are so excited about our new logo,” said Susan Meehan, executive director for the CAC of Aiken. “After 12 years, we felt it was time to for a fresh new look. We are also working on updating our website, which should launch in the spring.”
The CAC of Aiken chose to unveil the new logo just before its upcoming annual fundraiser, Boot Scootin for our Kids, on Feb. 8.
“We hope the community embraces our new look,” said Pam Tabor, the CAC of Aiken’s development manager. “We are always so grateful for the support we receive from the community. We are looking forward to doing more in the community in 2020.”
Meehan said that although the Child Advocacy Center has a new look, its purpose hasn’t changed.
“The demand for our services is at an all-time high," Meehan said. "In 2019, we served 576 children. Of those, 509 were forensic interviews, which is more than we have ever done in the past.”
Meehan said the staff puts in a lot of work and care to ensure that every child who is a victim of abuse, neglect or is a witness to violence has a safe place where they can tell their story.
She also said it is equally important for the agency to help coordinate all the agencies who are involved in a child abuse investigation to ensure that they communicate, work together and stay focused on the needs of the child.
The Child Advocacy Center is a community-based, child-friendly facility that helps coordinate investigations and services for children who are victims of abuse, neglect or witness to violence.
Its goals are to reduce trauma by decreasing the number of times a child has to tell their story, ensure a multi-agency response to each case, and help the child and their family recover from their trauma.
For more information, visit www.cacofaiken.org.