Police car (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy) (copy)
Aiken Standard file photo

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 5-year-old Springfield child. 

Janiyah Edwards of Springfield was pronounced dead on the scene after she was struck by a SUV, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said. 

The incident occurred Friday at approximately 7:28 p.m. in the 2500 block of Windsor Road near South Dixie Road, 2.8 miles west of Salley in Springfield.

The 5-year-old was reported to have been playing in the road when she was struck by an eastbound SUV, a Lexus RX 450, Ables said. 

The driver of the Lexus was a 27-year-old woman from Wagener, according to reports from the S.C. Highway Patrol. A passenger also was in the Lexus. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.

Highway patrol and MAIT is continuing the investigation. An autopsy will be done in Newberry.

Matthew Enfinger is the crime and courts reporter with the Aiken Standard. Follow him on Twitter: @matt_enfinger 