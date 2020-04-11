The Aiken County Coroner’s Office is investigating the death of a 5-year-old Springfield child.
Janiyah Edwards of Springfield was pronounced dead on the scene after she was struck by a SUV, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables said.
The incident occurred Friday at approximately 7:28 p.m. in the 2500 block of Windsor Road near South Dixie Road, 2.8 miles west of Salley in Springfield.
The 5-year-old was reported to have been playing in the road when she was struck by an eastbound SUV, a Lexus RX 450, Ables said.
The driver of the Lexus was a 27-year-old woman from Wagener, according to reports from the S.C. Highway Patrol. A passenger also was in the Lexus. Both occupants were wearing seat belts and were uninjured.
Highway patrol and MAIT is continuing the investigation. An autopsy will be done in Newberry.