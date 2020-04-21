A 3-year-old child is dead following a mobile home fire that took place in Aiken County on Tuesday afternoon.
Jayshaun Edwards, 3, of Springfield was pronounced dead at the scene of a mobile home fire that occurred at 2085 Windsor Road at 12:29 p.m., Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said.
Edwards was found inside the home after the fire was extinguished, Ables reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
The Aiken County Coroner’s Office along with the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death of the child.
An autopsy will be performed Wednesday in Newberry.