Things are getting a little cheesy at Chick-fil-A in Aiken.
That's because the Southern restaurant chain is now offering classic mac and cheese as a side option on its menu for lunch and dinner.
The addition of mac and cheese, which debuted on Monday, Aug. 12, is the first permanent side addition that Chick-fil-A has added to its menu since 2016.
Chick-fil-A's mac and cheese will feature a blend of cheeses such as Romano, parmesan and cheddar, according to a company press release. It will also be baked in the restaurant fresh each day.
It will also be available for Kid's Meals and catering orders.
Mac and cheese is available in Chick-fil-A restaurants nationwide, including the Aiken location on East Gate Drive.