A domestic violence charge brought against a North Augusta man in March has been upgraded to murder after the victim involved recently died.
On March 21, 29-year old Jacquline Lillard was transported to the Augusta University Medical Center for injuries sustained after being allegedly assaulted by Kenneth Andrew Whitaker Jr., 27, in their residence on West Avenue in North Augusta, according to the North Augusta Department of Public Safety.
Whitaker was arrested and charged with first degree domestic violence and was held at the Aiken County Detention Center.
On April 4, North Augusta police were notified that Lillard had died as a result of the assault.
Upon conferring with the Aiken County Solicitor’s Office, sufficient probable cause was established to upgrade the charge of first degree domestic violence to murder.
The new warrant for murder was taken to the Aiken County Detention Center and served to Whittaker, who is still incarcerated at the detention center.
Whitaker remains in jail without bond.