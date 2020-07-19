Chan Carman is a native of Montana – a place she refers to as "horse country" – but was drawn to Aiken because its equine community offered a unique blend of opportunity and equestrian competition.
"Being able to go down the road and see Olympians training – the 12-year-old girl in me was over the moon," Carman said, recalling one of her first visits to Aiken.
Now, Carman also offers something special to Aiken's horse scene: equine-assisted psychotherapy.
Carman is the owner and instructor of The Riding School, a business she built in the quiet green fields off Chukker Creek Road.
"The Riding School was created as an accessible riding program for kids in Aiken, meaning that I have the horses and the equipment, so owning your own horse and having access to a horse – or even having a family familiar with horses – is not a requirement of participating," Carman said.
Carman, 31, who has lived in Aiken for three years, described horses as her "first passion" in life, until she discovered her love for psychology.
After obtaining her master's in mental health counseling, she decided to blend the two passions in her life to provide special services to children in the Aiken area.
"I think communities everywhere need more mental health support," Carman said. "I think that doing it in the barn is unique, so kids who are resistant to talking about the things going on in their lives ... or are even dealing with something they don't know how to talk about it – doing it in the barn with the horses gives them a whole different way to work with it as opposed to being in an office."
Carman said being around horses and learning to care for them can "absolutely" empower kids. Horses have frequently been used in physical therapy, and in the past several years their use in psychotherapy has begun to be explored by experts like Carman.
As prey animals that are sensitive to subtle changes in their environments, their ability to provide support and attentiveness to people with mental health issues or special needs is seen as an asset.
Carman said she picks horses and ponies who are gentle and docile to work with the kids in her programs. She generally pairs up children with a specific horse so they can build a relationship and level of trust.
"I'm always surprised when I get a kid from Aiken who has never petted a horse," Carman said. "Usually the curiosity overrides any kind of fear ... and they want to get to know them, and they want to get closer."
Carman frequently does outreach in the community, inviting children with the Brothers and Sisters Club of Aiken County to learn how to ride or asking the community to stop by The Riding School for Halloween parties where they get to meet the horses.
Carman can usually be found in her barn on Chukker Creek Road. On Thanksgiving, she can often be seen riding with the Aiken Hounds, of which she is a member. She is also the district commissioner of Aiken County Pony Club and serves on the Equine Committee for Aiken City Council and the Aiken Hounds Foundation.