The longtime Savannah River Site paramilitary security contractor has again earned an "excellent" rating from the U.S. Department of Energy, netting a multimillion-dollar payout.
Centerra-SRS, a subsidiary of Centerra Group, earned nearly $3.2 million for work between April 1, 2019, and Sept. 30, 2019. That's 97% efficacy on the part of the contractor, according to a newly published federal evaluation.
Centerra-SRS performed to 96% marked success in the contract period prior, October 2018 to March 2019.
The Savannah River Site security team is charged with protecting the site, its nuclear material and its personnel around the clock, as well as conducting police work and investigations, among other duties.
Centerra-SRS, the Energy Department scorecard explained, "demonstrated the effective and competent execution of the SRS security mission."
Deficiencies – related to inspections, inattention to duty, and excess equipment or ammunition, the department noted – have been addressed.
In October, Centerra-SRS secured a four-month contract extension, meaning the security team will stay on the job through early February 2020.
That contract addendum had an estimated cost of $35.8 million.
The extension came as the Energy Department works to award a brand new SRS security contract – one valued up to $1 billion. Proposals were received in May 2019.