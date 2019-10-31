Faux cobwebs filled with fake spiders hung over the front doors of the Center for African American History, Art and Culture, which hosted a trick-or-treat event Thursday on Halloween.
The Aiken County Branch of the NAACP teamed up with the center to offer goodies to children from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and voting information about Tuesday’s General Election in Aiken to their parents and guardians.
“We’re all about making sure that people are civically engaged,” said Dr. Melencia Johnson of USC Aiken.
She is the Aiken County Branch’s first vice president and also is a member of the center’s board of directors.
The handouts about the election that were distributed had the hours when the polls will be open and the names and parties of the candidates printed on them.
And NAACP representatives also were prepared to help people register to vote even though it was too late for them to be eligible to vote Tuesday.
However, Johnson said, there still was time left to register to vote in the Dec. 10 special election to fill seats on the Aiken County School Board in three districts.
Kids dressed in a variety of costumes – Minnie Mouse, Disney princess and superhero outfits were popular – received candy donated by the Johnson, Johnson, Whittle & Lancer law firm.
There also were toothpaste and toothbrushes donated by Dr. Julie Ziegler and toy horses, sunscreen and lip balm donated by the City of Aiken.
“We’re spreading Halloween joy,” said Johnson, who was dressed as a pirate. “We have plenty of stuff. Everybody who comes through will get half of their bucket filled.”
Also helping out was Kaitny Stroman, president of the Aiken County Branch of the NAACP’s Youth Council.
She gave out candy while wearing a bee costume.
“I’m having fun volunteering and being with the adult branch members and everybody from my Youth Council,” said Stroman, a 16-year-old junior at Aiken High School.
Jennifer Curtis, who heads the center’s board, described the facility on York Street as a place for fun and education. Currently, there is a civil rights exhibit there.
“Today is for fun,” she said, “but we try to let people know about our education events through our fun events so they will come back to see our exhibits and hear our lectures.”