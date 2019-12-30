With 2020 fast approaching, fireworks stores have appeared in Aiken to help bring in the new year with a bang.

For the past four years, Rejoice Fellowship Church at 411 East Pine Log Road has opened its own fireworks stand with funds going toward the church, its youth and community outreach.

Each year the stand has been filled with a wide variety of fireworks and each year the stand is almost empty by new years eve, said Kristine Valandingham, the pastor's wife.

"Whenever they come, they always want something that goes up in the air and makes a good show," Valandingham said. "I think everybody is just looking for a fun time, and this kind of adds to it."

While many may be looking forward to shooting off fireworks to ring in the new year, it is important to take safety precautions and refer to any local ordinances on fireworks.

Fireworks are prohibited within the City of Aiken, according to city codes.

City of Aiken Code states that it is unlawful to use, fire, shoot, discharge, sell, offer for sale, store, exchange, give away or possess any fireworks within the city, except as specifically authorized.

However, city codes states "sparklers and firecrackers" are authorized as long as they meet the requirements of not being more than ¼-inch in diameter, not being more than 2 inches long, and containing no more than four grains of explosive composition.

A person who wishes to use fireworks in public displays must first obtain written approval from city council, according to city codes.

Shooting off fireworks within the Aiken city limits without the proper approval is considered a violation of a city ordinance.

The punishment for violating a city ordinance could be up to 30 days in jail or a fine of approximately $1,100, Detective Jeremy Hembree with the Aiken Department of Public Safety said.

The use of fireworks are legal in Aiken County, but safety is still heavily stressed.

Hembree encourages fireworks users to use them away from a home or structure.

Users should also avoid firing near or at someone as it could lead to injury.

Public Safety also encourage fireworks users to be sure to keep equipment to put out a fire, such as a water hose or fire extinguisher.

Pets should also be taken into consideration when setting off fireworks.

The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare encourages all pet owners to keep their animals indoors while fireworks are being used.

Loud noises and flashing lights can sometimes startle animals and bring unwanted stress to a pet, said Claire Grimes, SPCA Aiken communication director.

Grimes recommends keeping curtains closed and to turn on a TV or radio to mask the noise of fireworks.

In some cases, pet owners may want to ask their veterinarian whether medication may be right for their pet while fireworks are being shot off, Grimes said.

In case a pet runs away during fireworks explosions, be sure to update the pet's microchip and collar so they may be returned easily.

Grimes also encourages fireworks users to let neighbors know they plan to shoot of fireworks so pet owners can prepare.

Public Safety encourages all to use fireworks safely and legally.

If a fire should break out, contact your local fire station immediately, Hembree said.