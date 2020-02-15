Spring is just around the corner and so is the Aiken Woman's Club's lunch and fashion show.
The club's annual Spring Luncheon and Fashion Show will be Saturday, March 14, at St. John’s United Methodist Church, 104 Newberry St. N.W.
Door open at 11:30 a.m.
The members of Aiken Woman’s Club have been planning for weeks to make sure everything is perfect for the club's 27th annual luncheon. They’ve been testing dessert recipes, choosing outfits to model from White Rose Eclectics in downtown Aiken and assembling raffle baskets with themes like “Chocolate Lovers," “Five o’clock Somewhere" and “Pamper Yourself." Proceeds from the basket raffle are donated to local charities.
The theme for this year’s luncheon is “Girls Just Want to Have Fun.” Tickets are $25 and must be purchased by March 7. For more information or to purchase tickets, call Helen at 803-649-4989, Bea at 803-642-7170 or any club member.