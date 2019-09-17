The Aiken County Historical Society's annual fall meeting is this weekend, and a Palmetto State native of note will be the guest speaker.
Cecil Williams was a prominent witness to the Civil Rights Movement. Born and raised in Orangeburg, he began his photography career when he was just 9 years old.
He went on to photograph much of the Civil Rights Movement across South Carolina, including pivotal moments such as sit-ins and the Orangeburg Massacre.
Williams will speak about his experiences in South Carolina history during the meeting on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event will be held at the AECOM Center for Performing Arts.
The event is free to the public and is co-sponsored by the city of Aiken.
"Having Mr. Williams here is a great honor," said Allen Riddick, President of the Aiken County Historical Society. "He’s been an eye witness to the Civil Rights Movement, an eye witness to history, and he tells a good story about it."
There will be a reception after the talk with food and refreshments.
For additional info, contact Allen Riddick at 803-649-6050.