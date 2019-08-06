The Aiken county Coroners Office determined the cause of death of the male body found Monday in a Warrenville house fire as smoke and soot inhalation.
As previously reported, Ronald J. Hall,39, was identified as the victim in an early morning house fire on Bayberry St., Warrenville.
Hall was autopsied Tuesday in Newberry, SC, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said in a media release. It will be several weeks before toxicology results are known.
The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office is continuing the investigation into the origin of the fire.