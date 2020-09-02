The cause of death of an Aiken County detention center inmate who died in early August has been determined.
An autopsy on Jeffrey K. Hallman conducted in Newberry determined his death was due to complications from chronic alcoholism, Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables said Wednesday, and was not linked to COVID-19.
On Aug. 2, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office was called to the detention center around 5 p.m. regarding the death of Hallman, 53.
Hallman was found unresponsive in his cell, the Coroner's Office reported.
Hallman was being held at the detention center after being sentenced on May 18 for several charges including trespassing, stalking, first degree harassment, malicious injury and a probation violation, according to the Aiken County Sheriff's Office.