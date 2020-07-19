Cathy Walker sometimes hears she “cares too much” from others, but her caring nature is perfect for her job working in hospice.
“I'm always wanting to help someone,” she said.
For the last two and a half years, Walker, 37, has been a hospice community educator for Trinity Home Health & Hospice of Aiken. She has worked in senior health care for more than 10 years, starting at a skilled nursing facility and then moving to home health before realizing she missed “the passion of helping people so closely.”
As a hospice educator, Walker works with families, patients, doctors and community members to educate them about hospice and its benefits and services and to help patients and their families transition to hospice when it is time.
“It takes passionate and compassionate people to work in hospice because it is a very difficult job, but it's very rewarding knowing that we're helping people during some of the most difficult times of their lives to give them that comfort and dignity,” Walker said.
For more than eight years, Walker has volunteered with the Alzheimer's Association and has served on the committee for the Walk to End Alzheimer's in Aiken as a past chairman and co-chairman and this year as the team recruitment chairman.
“We advocate for Alzheimer's and dementia and let people know that they're not alone,” Walker said. “We let people know that there are benefits and services out there to assist them and raise awareness and funds to help find a cure for Alzheimer's.
“Working in senior health care, we see so many people who have some form of dementia. It's becoming more common, and we're seeing people who are diagnosed at an earlier age. It's just a very hard disease. We just really want to find a cure. There is no cure for it.”
Walker grew up in North Augusta and graduated from North Augusta High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in communications from USC Aiken.
She has a son, Jackson, 3½, and a 5-year-old Beagle named Tracker she and her son adopted just before the coronavirus pandemic began. They like to spend time outdoors, on the water and at the beach when they can.
“I also love the South Carolina Gamecocks,” Walker said.
Walker said it's an honor to be named a Young Professional 2 Follow, especially because she's spent her professional career since college in Aiken County and supporting the community of Aiken.
Walker said she wants to continue to educate people about all of the health care services available in the community.
“Every day when I wake up, I hope that I can help, even if it's just one person,” she said. “If I can help just one person a day, that makes my whole world.”