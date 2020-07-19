Caroline Reppert is passionate about making Aiken an even better place to live and work, and she is part of a grassroots effort to make it happen.
Reppert, a principal emergency preparedness specialist with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, was the company's United Way campaign chairman two years ago and currently volunteers as the chairman of the United Way of Aiken County’s Young Philanthropists Society, or YPS.
YPS members are donors between the ages of 21 and 40 who give $240 a year to United Way of Aiken County.
“I’ve grown to learn how important it is to make a stronger community. It’s about investing in people,” she said. “We can’t do it all by ourselves, and I greatly appreciate the people who have invested in me. United Way of Aiken County's Young Philanthropists Society strives to create a fun atmosphere that allows young donors to have the opportunity to give back to their community through volunteering and monetary contributions.”
Last year, the YPS assisted with a number of United Way events in Aiken County, including Be a Bunny, Stuff the Bus, Campaign Kickoff and Monster Mash.
Reppert also has been a team captain and participated in the CSRA Heart Walk since 2014.
At SRNS, Reppert works in Emergency Management Readiness Assurance, updating and maintaining emergency plans, procedures and manuals.
Last year, Reppert led the first Snap SRS site-wide photography contest, which drew 246 eligible entries. The top 33 submissions were displayed at the Aiken Center for the Arts, and more than 2,000 site employees voted for the “People’s Choice Award.”
Reppert said she also is “passionate” about LEAP – Leaders Emerging Among Young Professionals – and was the organization's president for two years.
“I love working at SRNS because there are so many opportunities for every stage in your career,” she said.
From Powder Springs, Georgia, Reppert, 33, received a bachelor's degree in English in 2009 and a master's degree in professional communication in 2011 from Clemson University. She and her husband, Jason, have a 2-year-old son, Declan. She has lived in Aiken since 2011.
Outside work, Reppert likes to cook and entertain.
“I held a birthday party for my dog, Ginger, when she turned 10. We had a neighborhood block party. I enjoy celebrating just fun and random things,” she said. “Before the pandemic, I would have Sunday dinner and invite neighbors and friends. I also like to travel.”
Reppert said she hopes the Young Philanthropists Society's membership will continue to grow “so early-career professionals in Aiken have the opportunity to network with each other and observe first-hand some of the challenges in our area.”
“This March, United Way of Aiken County announced that they raised over $2.6 million at their celebration, and that couldn’t be done without philanthropy,” Reppert said. “To make sure this continues, we need to grow the number of early-career professionals becoming involved and engaged. We’re the next generation coming up, and it’s going to depend on us to carry the torch.”