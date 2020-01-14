One of the top television broadcasters and analysts in thoroughbred racing history will make an appearance at the 14th edition of Breakfast at the Gallops.
Charlsie Cantey will be the guest speaker for the event, which is scheduled for 9 a.m. on March 13 at the Aiken Training Track.
A light breakfast will be served, and attendees will be able to watch thoroughbreds gallop and breeze at the facility on the day before the 78th running of the Aiken Trials.
“We’re very excited to have Charlsie Cantey,” said Lisa Hall, who is the coordinator of the Aiken Trials and also the coordinator of the Hall of Fame and Museum.
“She was such a pioneer for women going into broadcasting, especially in terms of horse racing,” Hall added.
Cantey worked for ESPN, ABC Sports, CBS Sports, NBC Sports and the USA Network.
She was on broadcast teams that covered the Triple Crown, Breeders’ Cup World Championships and other major racing events.
Last year, Cantey was named to the Joe Hirsch Media Roll of Honor at the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in Saratoga Springs, New York.
Tickets for Breakfast at the Gallops cost $20 apiece in advance, and they can be purchased online at aikenracinghalloffame.com.
Beginning Jan. 20, they will be available at the H. Odell Weeks Activities Center, Aiken Training Track office, Aiken Visitors Center and Train Museum, and the Aiken County Visitors Center.
A portion of the proceeds from Breakfast at the Gallops will be used to support the Hall of Fame and Museum, which is in Hopelands Gardens at 135 Dupree Place.
The Training Track is at 538 Two Notch Road S.E.