Bethlehem Baptist Church in Graniteville will hold a candlelight service Christmas Eve in memory of the mother and 1-year-old child killed in a shooting last week.

The church, located at 271 Bethlehem Circle, announced on its Facebook page that the vigil will take place Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Mel'lisha and Elijah Jackson died following a shooting on Dec. 17 by three unknown males.

The initial investigation has led the Aiken County Sheriff's Office to believe the shooting was gang related. Authorities also believe the Jacksons were not the intended target.

Minister Lousiana Sanders with Bethlehem Baptist Church said the Jackson family's attendance at the church spans back four generations.

Mel'lisha and Elijah were always active and regularly attended church services.

"[Mel'isha] was a very humble young lady," Sanders said. "She really loved that baby. Every time you saw her, you saw the baby. They were always together. Inseparable."

The Sunday service after the fatal shooting was very emotional, Sanders said. The congregation was devastated.

The church is hoping the vigil will bring unity and healing to the family, the church and the community.

"We know God is with us and he's with the family and lifting them up," Sanders said.

Everyone is invited to attend the vigil.

For more information call Edie Corley-Stone at (803) 341-7403 or Sanders at (803) 221-6976.

A GoFundMe account was created by the family to receive donations for funeral and recovery expenses.