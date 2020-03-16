Filing opened Monday in Aiken County for the 2020 general election where voters will be casting ballots in federal, state and countywide races.
Any candidate seeking a political party nomination for office can file with the Aiken County Office of Elections and Registration at the Aiken County Government Building, 1930 University Parkway, now through noon March 30.
Statewide primaries are set for June 9, with the general election happening Nov. 3.
State, federal offices
A bevy of political candidates – both new and old – on Monday filed the requisite paperwork to run for state and federal offices.
U.S. Rep. Joe Wilson, a South Carolina Republican, is seeking reelection in the state's 2nd Congressional District. Wilson has represented the region for years.
Jaime Harrison, a Democrat, and Duke Buckner, a Republican, have filed for the U.S. Senate. Harrison has spent months battling against incumbent Sen. Lindsey Graham, the South Carolina Republican leading the influential Senate Judiciary Committee.
More locally, nearly every member of the Aiken County Legislative Delegation filed for reelection by Monday evening.
State Senate Majority Leader Shane Massey, an Edgefield Republican, is again seeking the Senate District 25 seat. Sen. Tom Young, a Republican from Aiken, is again seeking the District 24 seat.
State Rep. Bart Blackwell, R-Aiken, is in the running for his House District 81 seat, as is political newcomer Robert Williams, a fellow Republican.
Blackwell on Monday said he enjoys representing Aiken County in Columbia and believes he is getting better at it every year. He joined the House in 2017.
Williams, also of Aiken, said he threw his hat in the ring to restore the power of state government, among other reasons. He's excited – but admittedly nervous.
State Rep. Bill Clyburn, an Aiken Democrat, is seeking reelection in House District 82.
North Augusta Republican Bill Hixon, who represents House District 83, is also seeking reelection.
Hixon on Monday said he is determined to protect the New Savannah Bluff Lock and Dam as well as the river pool. He can do that best in the state government, he reasoned.
State Rep. Melissa Oremus, an Aiken Republican who joined the House in a special election, also filed her paperwork Monday. She's seeking reelection to House District 84, which was previously represented by Ronnie Young.
"It has been my great pleasure serving my community and (I) look forward to continuing moving us forward," Oremus said in a statement.
State Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken, is in the running for House District 86, which he currently represents.
Taylor on social media on Monday said it has been "a privilege of a lifetime to serve" the largely rural district and its people.
County council
Several incumbents, including Chairman Gary Bunker, are seeking to return to their seats on Aiken County Council.
Bunker, a Republican, paid the required fee and filled out and submitted the necessary paperwork Monday soon after the filing period for the Nov. 3 general election opened at noon.
Also at the county’s Registration and Elections Office at the same time as Bunker were Andrew Siders, who represents District 7, and Willar Hightower Jr., who represents District 8.
Bunker won a special election in 2017 to fill the seat vacated by longtime County Council Chairman Ronnie Young.
“During my time as chairman, Aiken County has made great strides in several areas,” said Bunker in a prepared statement. “These include balancing the county budget without tax increases despite the loss of one-time revenues, maintaining a business-friendly environment, initiating and completing numerous capital projects, passing the Capital Project Sales Tax round four by the highest margin ever – and therefore reducing the need for future property tax hikes – and starting to address the pay imbalances under which our county employees work.”
Bunker, who works at the Savannah River Site, is a resident of Aiken.
Siders, a Republican, is seeking his third term as District 7’s representative on County Council.
“There are a lot of projects we need to finish, from Whiskey Road to the Aiken Mall,” he said. “I want to continue the good work that we are doing. I’m proud to represent the people of District 7 and Aiken County, and I look forward to doing it in the future.”
A resident of Aiken, Siders owns an Allstate Insurance agency.
Hightower, a Democrat, has been a County Councilman for more than 30 years.
“I want to continue to serve my people, serve my constituents and give them good service quickly,” said the District 8 representative. “I always try to do it as fast as I possibly can.”
A resident of Aiken, Hightower is retired. He formerly was an engineer and worked at the Savannah River Site.
County Council members have four-year terms.
Sheriff
Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt filed for reelection Monday afternoon at the Aiken County Government Center.
Hunt filed to run as a Republican in what would be his fifth term in office.
He became the 18th sheriff of Aiken County in May 2003.
"We work hard for this county, and I have worked hard for this county for a long time now," Hunt said. "I'm confident that the citizens will stand behind me and they should be confident that I will stand with them and I'll work hard like I always have."
Coroner
Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables was among several others filing for election on Monday at the Aiken County Government Center.
Ables was appointed in March 2019 as the county's coroner following the death of Tim Carlton, who had served in that role since 2004.
He announced his candidacy on Feb. 27 at the Aiken County Judicial Center accompanied by Sheriff Michael Hunt, Second Circuit Solicitor Strom Thurmond Jr. and Senior Deputy Solicitor Bill Weeks.
Ables has served the citizens of Aiken County for the last 34 years under several roles including as an Aiken County Sheriff's deputy, narcotic investigator and criminal investigator.
In 1999 he joined the Aiken County Coroner's Officer and worked with Carlton and Carlton's predecessor, Sue Townsend.
"Growing up with Sue and Tim, I learned the values of being compassionate, giving a voice to the dead, treating everybody with dignity and all of that was instilled in me from these two great coroners before me," Ables said on Feb. 27.
Ables, who filed as a Republican, seeks to continue to move the coroner's office forward.
"Since my appointment by Governor Henry McMaster in 2019, it's been my privilege to serve the citizens of Aiken County as coroner," Ables said. "In the days and months to come, I look to the citizens to vote me to be their coroner."
2nd Circuit Solicitor
Deputy Solicitor Bill Weeks filed for the Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor's seat Monday.
Weeks seeks to follow Strom Thurmond Jr., who announced he would not seek reelection for the solicitor's seat.
"I've worked side by side with Bill Weeks for more than 20 years," Thurmond said. "I've watched him handle the most complex cases in the office with skill and integrity, serve as a mentor to young lawyers and prosecute successfully countless violent crimes. He's one of the best prosecutors I've ever seen."
Weeks is a lifelong resident of the second circuit, comprised of Aiken, Barnwell and Bamberg counties.
Weeks formally announced his candidacy for Second Judicial Circuit solicitor on Feb. 6.
Accompanying him for his announcement were several law enforcement and local leadership representatives including Aiken Mayor Rick Osbon, Aiken County Coroner Daryl Ables, Aiken County Sheriff Michael Hunt, Barnwell County Sheriff Ed Carroll, North Augusta Public Safety Chief John Thomas, former Aiken Public Safety Chief Pete Frommer and Jackson Police Chief Kevin Lyles.
"As solicitor, I will continue to vigorously prosecute the growing number of violent criminals, drug dealers and crimes against women and children," Weeks said. "My 39 years in the trial courts of this state make me extremely qualified for this job as the chief prosecutor in our circuit."
R. Jackson Cooper also filed for candidacy for the office of solicitor in Second Judicial Circuit.
Cooper, a native of Williston, graduated from the University of South Carolina in 2013 with a bachelor's degree in business administration and again from the School of Law in 2016. He then served as Assistant Solicitor to Thurmond from 2016 to 2019, where he prosecuted General Sessions cases in Barnwell and Bamberg Counties.
He currently works in the Office of General Counsel for Savannah River Nuclear Solutions, LLC in Aiken.
“My roles in this community have proven that I’m dedicated, have a strong work ethic and care about what goes on," Cooper said. "I plan on bringing those attributes to the office of solicitor here in the Second Circuit.”
Cooper has also gained endorsements from local law enforcement including Bamberg Chief of Police James Smoak, Denmark Chief of Police Leroy Grimes and Salley Chief of Police Jarrod Goldman.
“I am eager to take on this opportunity to serve my area and I can best do that by seeking justice for those who need it most in my community," Cooper said. "My role as assistant solicitor taught me the realm of criminal prosecution and my current position has taught me how to effectively administrate an office.”
Other offices
According to scvotes.org, others filing for office Monday included incumbents Jason Goings, county treasurer; Charles T. Barton, county auditor; Judith V. Warner, register of mesne conveyance, and Tonya L. Marchant, probate judge. All are Republicans.
The deadline for filing is March 30 at noon.
Staff writers Colin Demarest, Dede Biles, Matthew Enfinger and news editor Holly Kemp contributed to this article.