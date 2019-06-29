Three Aiken City Council seats are up for grabs in November, and those looking to fill them will need to submit their paperwork soon.
The filing period for the general election – for mayor as well as City Council districts 1 and 3 – opens at noon July 1. The filing period ends a week later at noon July 8.
Rick Osbon is the current mayor. Gail Diggs represents District 1, and Dick Dewar represents District 3.
Dewar in April indicated he would not be seeking reelection.
City Council comprises seven members. Six are elected to represent single-member districts; the mayor is elected at large.
Voters living in Aiken's first district will vote for two people: one for mayor, one for District 1. Voters living in Aiken's third district will vote for two people, as well: one for mayor, one for District 3. All city voters can vote in the mayoral race.
Municipal party primaries and conventions are scheduled for Aug. 13. Runoffs, if necessary, will be held Aug. 27.
The general election will be held Nov. 5. The last day to register to vote in the general election is Oct. 7.