Cabanas Salvadorean provides diners the opportunity to learn about the diversity of Hispanic cuisine.
“It’s not just Mexican food or the Tex-Mex variant that people are used to,” said Julio Rodriguez, manager of the new restaurant in Aiken. “It encompasses so many different things."
Jose B. Rodriguez, a native of El Salvador, is the owner of Cabanas Salvadorean. He has lived in this country since 1985.
Cabanas Salvadorean opened earlier this month at 1625 Richland Avenue East, which used to be the location of Noble Breads and Grocer.
Jose, who is Julio’s father, is a former manager of Monterrey Mexican Restaurant in North Augusta.
“My dad had the dream of opening his own restaurant for a long time,” Julio said. “He has always wanted a place to be able to showcase the cuisine of El Salvador. We really enjoy it, and we always figured other people would enjoy it, too.”
On the Cabanas Salvadorean’s menu are pupusas, which traditionally in El Salvador are thick griddle cakes made with cornmeal or rice flour.
“They’re like a tortilla stuffed with cheese and other ingredients,” Julio said.
At Cabanas Salvadorean, the fillings include beans, pork, zucchini and loroco.
Loroco is a plant that grows in El Salvador and has edible flowers. Cabanas Salvadorean uses the unopened buds of the flowers in its pupusas.
“They look like little bells,” said Jose of the buds.
Julio described their taste as “like a concentrated version of green bell peppers.”
Also among the restaurant’s options are dishes from other parts of Central America as well as the Caribbean.
Mofongo relleno, a favorite in Puerto Rico, is made of mashed green plantains and seasonings. It is served with chicken or shrimp at Cabanas Salvadorean.
In addition, the restaurant has tajadas and baleadas, which are popular in Honduras.
A customer favorite is “our version of chicken cordon bleu,” Julio said.
It is called pechuga rellena and is served with mashed potatoes and steamed vegetables on the side.
On a dry-erase board in Cabanas Salvadorean, there is information about weekly specials. Recently they were Salvadorean tamales and several different kinds of soup.
Cabanas Salvadorean is open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
The restaurant’s phone number is 803-226-9170.