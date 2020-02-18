Local businesses had the chance to meet some of Aiken's workforce face to face Tuesday at the Aiken Standard Career Expo in Newberry Hall.
For prospective employees, the expo provided a valuable networking opportunity.
Some people searching for work are new to the Aiken area and trying to get a feel for the area industry, such as Wade and Anne Dighans.
"We relocated and we're hoping we can find some work," Wade Dighans said.
The couple just moved to Aiken from Arizona, and called the jump from west to east a "big change."
"We've always moved for jobs and to take care of parents and stuff," Anne Dighans said. "So since we didn't have that, we said, where do we want to go? This place met all our criteria, and we really liked it, so we came here."
Keandra Brown said she was hoping to find a "new career and new opportunities" at the expo.
"I'm optimistic," Brown said. "It think my resume's polished … I think that networking is a really big thing, so as long as you go out there and you're prepared and get your face in front of the right person, I think that you can make the right connection."
Several of the 17 employers that rented out space at the expo were returning participants.
"We come every year," said Lori Burkett, accounting administrator at E2 Consulting Engineers. "It's great for getting people in the area to come talk to us."
Lillie Newbill, human resources director at Tri-Development Center of Aiken, said the expo was a "very good event" for networking, and her business has participated for the last two years.
"It's a way to get our word out that we're looking for new employees," Newbill said. "We have right now, 20 full-time vacancies in our residential programs."