South on Whiskey is the new name for an event and entertainment center on Aiken’s Southside.
The complex formerly was known as the Hole-N-One Family Fun Center.
The 18-hole miniature golf course and batting cages are still there, but a 2,500-square-foot building on the property has undergone a major renovation.
“We have totally remodeled the entire inside,” said South on Whiskey owner John Hyder.
Previously, the facility was designed to be a party space for children and families.
Now “it has a sophisticated, Southern ambiance,” Hyder said. “We’ve got Wi-Fi, heating and air conditioning and an audio-visual system.”
The building can accommodate up to 85 people for wedding rehearsal dinners, retirement parties, business meetings, family reunions and other events.
“A lot of the folks we talked to locally told us they were having a hard time finding locations for 60 to 80 people, so there was a need in the community for this particular type of venue,” Hyder said.
An entrepreneur, Hyder started the Hole-N-One in 1998. He sold the business three years ago, but later returned as the owner.
“We’re excited about the potential for growth,” said Hyder of the refurbished event venue. “The phone has been ringing.”
Hyder and his son, Chris, own JC’s Seafood, which is adjacent to South on Whiskey.
“If somebody decides they want to rent the venue and also have JC’s cater, there is somewhat of a discount offered because we don’t have to go off site,” Hyder said.
South on Whiskey is at 3197 Whiskey Road.
For more information, call 803-643-1715.
MTU Aiken plant honored
Rolls-Royce’s MTU Aiken Plant recently won the Innovator of the Year award at the South Carolina Manufacturing Conference & Expo.
The facility, which actually is located in Graniteville, was honored for its use of artificial intelligence processes to predict and address product quality issues, according to a news release.
The MTU Aiken plant manufactures large, complex off-highway diesel engines for applications in various industries.
Shopping center sold
A 21,507-square-foot shopping center in North Augusta was sold in October for $3.1 million.
Henbell McDonough HFT LLC of Augusta purchased the complex at 404 E. Martintown Road from WRG-2018 LLC, according to Aiken County land records.
Businesses on the 3.4-acre property include the Sunrise Grill, Great Clips, Tires Plus and Jimmy’s Home Furnishings.
Fox & Lady relocates
Fox & Lady in downtown Aiken has a new home.
The store has moved to the building that was the former site of Aiken Drug at 101 Laurens St. S.W.
Aiken Drug closed in 2018.
Fox & Lady is a women’s clothing and gift shop.
It formerly was located at 110 Laurens St. S.W.
Downtown building sold
An office building in downtown Aiken sold for $259,000 in October.
MPA of Key West Limited Partnership, which has an Aiken address, purchased the structure from Platts LLC, according to Aiken County land records.
Southern Finance currently is located in the 3,277-square-foot building, which is at 111 Laurens St. S.W.
Downtown shops recognized
Two businesses in downtown Aiken are included in the list of the “South’s Best Shops” that appears in the November edition of Southern Living magazine.
Equine Divine and Lionel Smith Ltd. are among the eight stores located in South Carolina that are mentioned.
Four are in Charleston, and the others are in Beaufort and on St. Helena Island.
Equine Divine offers original artwork, jewelry, gifts and home furnishing that have an equestrian flair along with riding attire and women’s apparel.
Lionel Smith sells high quality men’s clothing and accessories.
Equine Divine is at 126 Laurens St. S.W., and Lionel Smith is at 132 Laurens St. S.W.