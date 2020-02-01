Anna Klimenko was waiting for something to happen in Aiken, but when it didn’t, she decided to do it herself.
Klimenko is the owner of PlayLand of Aiken, an indoor playground facility designed for kids 12 years of age and under.
The new business opened at 951 B Dougherty Road in January.
“I have three children who are ages 10, 6 and 3,” Klimenko said. “We’re always on the move and going somewhere, mostly Augusta and Columbia. We’ve always talked about how nice it would be to have something for families in Aiken and hoped, maybe someday, that somebody was going to open it. But then my oldest one turned 10, and there was no indoor playground, so I decided to give it a try.”
PlayLand of Aiken has approximately 3,000 square feet of play area and offers a variety of activities on brightly colored equipment.
There is a large-scale crochet climbing structure “based on the work of a Japanese artist,” Klimenko said, along with two kinetic sand tables.
At the bottom of a slide with three lanes is a ball pit.
Young visitors also can enjoy a trampoline, rides in plastic cars, magnetic pin art and light-up peg boards.
“We are not very big, so there is more of a personal and homey feeling,” Klimenko said. “We know many of our customers by name.”
Operating hours are noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.
“They are subject to change,” Klimenko said.
Admission prices vary based on the day of the week and the age of the visitor.
PlayLand of Aiken also is available for parties and field trips.
For more information, visit playlandofaiken.com or the PlayLand of Aiken page on Facebook.
The phone number for PlayLand of Aiken is 803-226-0096.
Last Wednesday, Tabitha Williams visited PlayLand of Aiken with her 1-year-old daughter, Tinslee Mitchell, and Tracy Saxon was there with her 1-year-old son, Seth, and other members of her family.
One of the women described PlayLand of Aiken as “pretty affordable.” The other said it was too cold that day for her child to play outdoors and PlayLand of Aiken offered her the opportunity to stay in Aiken rather than traveling to a similar facility in Augusta.
Land Rover to support Trials
Land Rover of Columbia will be the presenting sponsor for the 78th edition of the Aiken Trials, which will be held March 14 at the Aiken Training Track.
Trials Day is the first leg of the Aiken Triple Crown. The other events are the Aiken Spring Steeplechase on March 21 and Pacers & Polo on March 28.
Plans for the Trials call for six races for thoroughbreds and there also will be races for U.S. Pony Racing participants.
For more information, call 803-648-4631 or visit aikentrainingtrack.com.
County has new business award
Keep Aiken County Beautiful, or KACB, soon will be presenting up to three awards per quarter to businesses that have a vision of a “cleaner, greener and more beautiful Aiken County,” according to a recent news release.
That vision can be demonstrated by actions in the following three categories:
• Green: The reduction of energy usage through solar panels, structure modification or other means, reusing materials and transitioning to a less environmentally harmful business process.
• Clean: Recycling, litter reduction, trash collection and transitioning to biodegradable materials.
• Beautification: Landscaping, planting of trees and shrubs, and building upgrades.
The honors will be known as Beautiful Business Awards.
KACB will distribute award and nomination information to Aiken County business organizations and to County Council members, who will be asked to make nominations from their districts.
Recipients will be featured on the Aiken County Government website and Keep Aiken County Beautiful’s social media pages.
Each winning business will receive a sign it can display during the quarter it is chosen and a deal it can display indefinitely.
Members of the KACB Business Relations Committee will select the Beautiful Business Award recipients.
All quarterly winners will be eligible for consideration for KACB’s overall Beautiful Business Award for the year.
For more information, call 803-502-9000, extension 3356, or send an email to KACB@aikencountysc.gov.
Convenience market properties sold
Two convenience market properties in Aiken County brought a seven-figure price when Rekha Enterprises LLC of Anderson sold them together in a deal that closed in January.
KC Foodmart LLC of Graniteville purchased them for $1.35 million.
One of the properties is at 2450 Storm Branch Road in Beech Island, and the other is at 901 Edgefield Road in North Augusta.
Each property is less than an acre.
The registered agent for KC Foodmart LLC is Kailashbhai Patel, according to information provided on the South Carolina Secretary of State’s website.