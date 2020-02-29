The shelves are filled with athletic shoes – many of them brightly colored – at Marathon Kickz, a store that opened recently at 124 Hampton Avenue N.E.
The business on Aiken’s Northside specializes in retro sneakers that often are “hard to find,” said owner Victor Fuewell.
Some of the footwear is pre-owned and some is new.
“At first, I was a fan of shoes,” said Fuewell when about the story behind Marathon Kickz. “I ended up trying to get more expensive shoes, and then I started selling some shoes on eBay. I saw how profitable it was, and I figured I could open up a store. We buy, sell and trade here.”
Especially popular with customers are the Air Jordan and Yeezy brands associated with basketball legend Michael Jordan and rapper Kanye West, respectively.
“There is a high demand for them,” Fuewell said.
Also available at Marathon Kickz are T-shirts and Funko Pop! figures.
Fuewell, 41, also would like eventually to reopen the car wash that is next to Marathon Kickz.
“I was born and raised in Aiken, and I grew up in this neighborhood,” Fuewell said. “I want to do something in my community.”
Woods Farm to move
Woods Farm Market on Dougherty Road is relocating and expanding.
A groundbreaking ceremony was held in February at the new site on Aiken’s Southside, which is in front of Woodside Executive Park and faces Silver Bluff Road, according to a press release.
The soft opening of Woods Market Farm & Cafe is planned for early June.
In addition to an eatery, there will be a section of locally grown flowers, prepared meals from an in-house kitchen, seasonal food and beverage tastings, health and wellness activities such as yoga and educational workshops, and live music featuring area talent on the front porch of the barn-like structure that is planned.
"Our market friends are extremely mindful of good, healthy food and products, whether it is a lifestyle choice, or their medical or dietary needs require it,” said Woods Farm Market proprietor Pamela Ely in a prepared statement. “Our new space is an opportunity for us to broaden our selection of clean, wholesome, and wellness-inspired goods and services. Our goal is for our entire community to think responsibly about healthy living and the environment, and incorporate this sensibility into everyday routines."
Ely is partnering with new Aiken resident Elissa Lumley for the Woods Market Farm relocation and expansion.
The new 3,500-square-foot market will feature products from approximately 100 farmers, growers, artists, producers and bakers.
And those products will come from a variety of communities, including Aiken, Charleston, Greenville, Asheville and Chapel Hill.
Ely started selling organic, fresh produce five years ago under a tent at Woods Farm Market’s current location.
Found Treasures closes
A store on Banks Mill Road that sold antiques and collectibles closed for good Saturday in Aiken.
Richard and Joan Mason were the owners of Found Treasures.
Richard said they decided to shut down the business because its location is in the process of being sold and it would have been difficult to find a new place that had such a low rent.
“The landlady has been very good to us,” he added. “We pay half of what it would be anywhere else. We’ve done this eight years, and we would have been here another eight years if we didn’t have to give up the property to the new owners.”
Prior to its closure, Found Treasures offered deep discounts during a going-out-of-business sale.
Richard said the unsold home furnishings, hardware and house remodeling materials would be donated to Aiken County Habitat for Humanity and the SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare.
Those organizations will offer them in their stores to raise money for their causes.
Richard said the small items that weren’t sold before Found Treasures closed would be “going to Atlanta to the Shriners” and be sold to benefit the Shriners Hospital in Greenville.