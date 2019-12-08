“Everyone is welcome” at Jacl’s Cafe & Lounge, said Carla Ponce, who owns and operates the new business in downtown Aiken with members of her blended family.
Her partners are her husband, Jeremiah Johnson-Rivera and their children, Alex Quirk and Lana Johnson-Rivera.
“Jacl’s is a nonalcoholic, safe environment, where people can come and play tabletop board games, watch movies, relax and hang out,” Ponce said.
The grand opening party for Jacl’s was Nov. 24. It is located at 116C Pendleton Street.
Hours are 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday, 10 a.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. Saturday to 1 a.m. Sunday.
“We don’t charge a fee for you to come in and hang out,” Ponce said, “but we do ask that you support us by purchasing a drink or some food from us.”
The drinks served include coffee, tea, hot chocolate and fruit smoothies.
“We have small finger foods like flavored Tater Tots, chicken bites and empanadas,” Ponce said.
For those who don’t want to socialize, there is a Quiet Room.
“It’s exactly what it sounds like,” Ponce said. “We have a long desk in there and some comfy chairs. You can go in there to work, study or just hide away and read a book.”
For more information, visit the Jacl’s Cafe & Lounge page on Facebook.
Jacl’s is pronounced the same as jackal, which is a type of wild dog that is found in Africa, Asia and Europe.
Aiken downtown property sold
Commercial real estate sold in Aiken in November included a store building at 116D Pendleton Street and an office building at 210 Newberry Street N.W.
The Gallant Family Trust purchased the Pendleton Street building for $250,000 from MJE Investments LLC, according to Aiken County land records.
Newberry Holdings LLC bought the Newberry Street building for $230,000 from Amy J. Weeks and John W. Weeks Jr.
North Augusta strip mall sold
Property with a strip mall and convenience store on it in North Augusta sold for $6.67 million in November.
Evans Best LLC of Evans, Georgia, purchased the 3.71-acre parcel from Walnut Lane Investments LLC, according to Aiken County land records.
Walnut Lane acquired the property in 2017 for $1.27 million
It is on the corner of Walnut Lane and Edgefield Road.
A Dollar Tree discount store and Sprint convenience store are located there.
Remote retailers report sales tax
Thousands of out-of-state retailers have reported collecting nearly $64 million in South Carolina sales tax since November 2018, according to a recent press release from the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
The collection began after the Department of Revenue started requiring remote sellers, which do business online, to obtain retail licenses and remit S.C. sales and use tax if their gross revenue from sales in the Palmetto State exceeded $100,000 in the previous calendar year or the current calendar year.
Of the nearly $64 million collected, $33.9 million will go into South Carolina’s General Fund, $8.48 million will go into the state’s Education Improvement Act Fund and $8.48 million will go into the Homestead Exemption Fund.
The rest will be distributed to local governments that charge extra sales tax. There will be almost $3 million for capital projects, $3.7 million for local option, $3.2 million for schools, $2.5 million for roads and $468,330 for tourism development.
In April, S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster signed into law the Marketplace Facilitator Act, which clarifies and reinforces sales tax collection requirements for those who facilitate retail sales.