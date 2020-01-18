Get ready to say bonjour to a new place to dine in Aiken.
A French restaurant and bakery is scheduled to open in the spring at the former site of the Olive Oils, VZ’s Big Easy and Swamp Fox eateries at 233 Chesterfield St. S.
The name of the new business will be La Parisienne.
“We’re shooting for late March or early April,” said David Meunier in a telephone interview Friday when asked when the restaurant and bakery would be ready to start serving customers.
A real estate investor and developer, polo player and former race car driver in Europe, Meunier has teamed up with Myriam and Jean Dandonneau, who run a French bakery and restaurant in Florida, to create La Parisienne.
Meunier plans to live in Aiken during the spring and fall polo seasons. He will be in New York during the summer and Florida in the winter.
“I’ve really fallen in love with the town,” he said. “There are horses everywhere.”
Quiches, hot sandwiches, cold sandwiches, salads, waffles and dessert crepes will on the menu at La Parisienne along with fresh pastries, cakes and breads.
According to Aiken County land records, SSPP 2 LLC of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, purchased the site where La Parisienne will be located for $200,000 from Olive Oils LLC last October.
The agent for SSPP 2 is Meunier.
Top of the Town opens
Top of the Town, an event venue, opened recently in downtown Aiken.
It is on the second floor of the Holley Building on Laurens Street.
Shala Smith is Top of the Town’s owner.
For more information visit the Top of the Town page on Facebook.
According to the Facebook page, “This space has been transformed into a destination for everyone!”
Satcher and warehouse deals
A deal closed late last year for the Satcher Motor Co. property in Graniteville was worth $4.65 million, according to Aiken County land records.
S & H Enterprises purchased the Ford dealership’s 12.24 acres of land at 1850 Jefferson Davis Highway from the Richard W. Heath Living Trust on Dec. 9.
Jefferson Davis also is known as U.S. Highway 1.
Also included in the transaction was a 50,518-square-foot building with a market value of $1,614,815.
The Aiken Standard reported in December that the Stokes-Hodges Automotive Group bought the dealership from the family of Richard Heath but didn’t disclose the price.
Heath died last June.
Stokes-Hodges began in Augusta. The group’s first dealership, Acura of Augusta, opened in 1987.
Stokes-Hodges also has a Honda dealership in Aiken.
In another deal that closed late last year, Csgbsh Aikensc I LLC of Bala Cynwyd, Pennsylvania, purchased 8.38 acres of commercial real estate in Aiken from Excalibur Properties LLC for $4,621,610.
The land at 1387 East Pine Log Road is the site of The Storage Center.
There are eight mini-warehouses and an office building on the property, according to Aiken County land records.
The mini-warehouses range in size from 3,596 to 11,410 square feet in size. The office building is 1,800 square feet.
The transaction was completed Dec. 10.
Biggest 2019 land transaction
The biggest real estate deal locally in 2019, in terms of money that changed hands, was worth $51.94 million, according Aiken County land records.
Graybul Ironwood LLC of Greenville purchased the 7.11 acres at 370 Front Street in North Augusta from North Augusta Residences LLC on July 16.
The legal description of the property is Ballpark Village at Hammonds Ferry Tract J. The building description is Ironwood Apartments.