A downtown Aiken building that has been vacant for more than a year has a new tenant.
Janny Bijas, co-owner of the 3,960-square-foot structure in The Alley, said recently that it had been leased but didn’t provide any other information.
Bijas, Bruce Shipman and David Allen started a restaurant there known as Up Your Alley in 1982. That business lasted until 2011.
More recently, brothers Jeff and Philip Jordan were involved in partnerships that operated Up Your Alley Chophouse and then Trio Bar & Kitchen at the site.
Trio closed in late September 2018.
According to a story published in the Aiken Standard in 1982, the building, which was constructed in the early 1900s, also has been a shoe store, a grocery store and a barbershop.
The address is 222 The Alley.
Thrift store to close
The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare is closing its thrift store at 404 Richland Avenue East in Aiken.
“The last day will be Saturday, Dec. 28,” Albrecht Center CEO and President Barbara Nelson.
Profits generated by selling donated items at the store were used to fund the Albrecht Center’s work, but they weren’t enough lately to justify keeping the shop open.
"The revenues and expenses were pretty much evening out, and that does not make for a good business plan,” Nelson said. “We enjoyed our time there, but everything changes and it was time to move on. We have to run this organization in such a way that we are financially responsible people, so we can take care of the animals.”
The Albrecht Center’s other Aiken thrift store is in the Mitchell Shopping Center on Whiskey Road.
In 2018, the store moved to a new location in the shopping center that was larger. Other changes were made to give the store a more upscale appearance.
“It has the same inexpensive prices in a great atmosphere,” Nelson said. “We are going to concentrate on that store now because people prefer to shop there. It is in an area that is easily accessible, and it has plenty of parking.”
Studio Over Laurens opens
Earlier this month, a ribbon-cutting ceremony and open house were held at Studio Over Laurens at 142 Laurens Street S.W. in Aiken.
“It is a fully equipped photography, videography and podcasting studio,” said owner Ladonna Armstrong.
In addition, she owns Bella Magazine magazine and Aiken Hattery, which are in the same location.
“I wanted to provide space for people who produce content for Bella,” said Armstrong of the reason for starting the studio.
But anyone, she added, can rent it by the hour.
Daniel Wood manages the Studio Over Laurens for Armstrong.
Commercial properties sold
Two properties where Dollar General stores are located in Aiken County recently sold for seven-figure amounts, according to county land records.
Mdc Coast 21 LLC of San Diego, California, purchased 1.73 acres at 113 Columbia Road in Wagener from ARCP DG Wagener SC LLC on Dec. 2.
The price was $1,906,822.
Williams Family Properties LLLP of Augusta bought 3.16 acres at 950 East Pine Log Road in Aiken for $1,439,616 on Dec. 5.