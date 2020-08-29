The space where Brighter Day Farms and The Vaping Depot are located in the Rutland Corner retail hub on Aiken’s Northside is open and airy.
There’s art on the walls, and the items for sale are displayed on wood shelves instead of in glass cases.
Shoppers can take a break and sit at tables on stools or in chairs.
“We wanted to make it a store that people felt comfortable walking into and where they could feel relaxed, and I think we achieved that,” said Colen Lindell, who is the managing and operational partner.
Cody Anderson is the financial partner.
Brighter Day Farms offers CBD and kratom products.
CBD, or cannabidiol, is found in marijuana and hemp. It isn’t an intoxicant. Some people use CBD to ease anxiety and pain.
Kratom is an herbal extract that comes from an evergreen tree native to Southeast Asia. It is marketed as an energy booster, mood enhancer and pain reliever.
Lindell said CBD gummies and CBD pet products have been especially popular with customers since the store opened in early August.
“As we’ve moved forward in the last several weeks, we’ve come to realize that the health and wellness products are what people are coming in here for,” Lindell added. “That’s been our bread and butter.”
In the The Vaping Depot section, “we carry the basics, the essentials for vaping,” he said.
A grand opening is planned for sometime in September.
“We’re in a soft opening phase right now; everything hasn’t come in yet,” Lindell said. “Because of COVID-19, some of the shipping is taking longer than usual.”
The address for Brighter Day Farms and The Vaping Depot is 616 Rutland Drive.
Shopping center sold
The shopping center that used to be the home of the Save-A-Lot discount grocery store at 522 York Street N.E. in Aiken has been sold.
York Street Properties LLC purchased the 21,815-square-foot concrete block building that stands on 1.93 acres of land for $460,000 on July 28, according to Aiken County land records.
The seller was Brenneman Stores of Aiken LLC.
The address of York Street Properties is 225 Sweetwater Landing Drive in North Augusta.
The registered agent for York Street Properties is John H. Hebbard Jr. of the same address, according to the South Carolina Secretary of State office’s website.
An Oklahoma-based company, Honor Capital, acquired the license to operate the Save-A-Lot on York Street after it closed in 2016, renovated the store extensively and reopened it in March 2017.
Save-A-Lot closed again in Nov. 2018 and space where it was located has been unoccupied since.
Former restaurant for sale
The 2-story house where Linda’s Bistro, a gourmet restaurant, was located in Aiken is on the market.
The asking price for the structure and a neighboring parcel that served as a parking lot for Linda’s Bistro is $499,999, according to meybohmcommercial.com.
The address of the former restaurant is 135 York Street S.E.
Linda Rooney owns the property, according to Aiken County land records, and she was the owner of Linda’s Bistro.
She opened the restaurant in July 1998 and it continued operating until earlier this year.
On the menu were seared and roasted sea bass, grilled dry-aged New York strip steak and Risotto a la Linda, with ingredients that included shrimp and chicken sausage.
Margarita’s closed
A restaurant equipment auction is scheduled for Sept. 19 at 10 a.m., according to a sign at the site of the former Margarita’s, a Mexican restaurant in downtown Aiken.
Prosperity Auction Company LLC will conduct the sale.
According to Meybohm Commercial real estate signs at the site, the building where Margarita’s was located is for sale.
The address is 150 Laurens Street S.W.
Prior to the opening of Margarita’s in 2017, another restaurant, Crepe’s Cafe, was based there.