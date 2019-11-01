Henry Patel, who has been in the hotel business in Aiken for about 30 years, recently launched a new venture.
In early October, he opened Richland Express, a convenience store and gas station at 1224 Richland Ave. West.
On one side is a Days Inn, which Patel owns in partnership, and on the other is a Sonic Drive-In restaurant.
“I had a good opportunity to buy the property, and I wanted to go on an adventure and try something else,” Patel said. “Because it’s next to the Days Inn, it’s easy for me to operate. A lot of people were telling me that we needed a gas station in that area.”
The store has 1,500 square feet of space.
“We sell beer, lottery tickets, cigarettes, soft drinks, chips and cookies – the whole nine yards,” Patel said.
The brand of gas offered by Richland Express is Exxon.
“I tore down everything and started from the ground up,” Patel said. “The store is new. The gas pumps are new. Everything is new. There is nothing old sitting there anymore.”
Patel described the customer response to the store and gas station as “very good,” adding, “We have a nice clientele, and we’ve received a lot of good compliments.”
Patel’s hotel investments locally also include the Clarion Inn & Suites on Colony Parkway and the GuestHouse Inn on Frontage Road, which is off of S.C. Highway 19 near Interstate 20’s Exit 18.
Patel said he is considering opening other convenience stores “once I’ve got a grip” on the operations at his first one.
Bridgestone honored
Bridgestone Americas’ Aiken County Passenger and Light Truck Tire Plant in the Graniteville area has received a 2018 Supplier Quality Excellence Award from General Motors Co.
The plant also earned the honor in 2017.
“This award is a testament to the outstanding efforts of our manufacturing teammates to continually deliver products that meet the highest standards of quality and performance,” said Shannon Quinn, a Bridgestone Americas executive, in a prepared statement. “We value our longstanding relationship with GM and are honored to receive this prestigious award.”
Aiken Bar Star recognized
Christine Scruggs, a bartender at the LongHorn Steakhouse on Whiskey Road, recently won a regional championship in the restaurant chain’s Bar Star Series.
The competition, which tested bartending knowledge, offered cash prizes totaling more than $50,000.
Scruggs has worked for LongHorn for five years.
Aiken County ranked high
Aiken County is one of the best places to own a home in South Carolina based on an analysis by SmartAsset.
The financial technology company ranked Aiken County No. 3. Jasper County was No. 1, and Colleton County was No. 2.
The counties on Smart Asset’s Top 10 list for the Palmetto State are places where “buying (a home) becomes a better financial option than renting in the shortest amount of time,” according to SmartAsset.
Aiken County had a 93.26 Rent vs. Buy Index compared to 94.01 for Jasper County and 93.74 for Colleton County.
Based on SmartAsset’s data for Aiken County, the average monthly mortgage payment is $932 and the average monthly rent payment is $1,225. The average home price is $217,050, and the break even year is 2.2.
Former Olive Oils site sold
The former location of the Olive Oils, VZ’s Big Easy and Swamp Fox restaurants at 233 Chesterfield St. South was sold in October.
According to Aiken County land records, SSPP 2 LLC of Indian Rocks Beach, Florida, purchased the property for $200,000 from Olive Oils LLC.
The agent for SSPP 2 is David Meunier of Largo, Florida, according to sunbiz.org.