Deputies are continuing a search in the Warrenville area for a wanted Aiken County robbery suspect.
The Aiken County Sheriff's Office flooded the area of S.C. Highway 421, spanning from Hitchcock Parkway to Greenville Road, on Thursday night after a reported sighting of Jonathan D. Griffin.
Griffin, 30, is wanted for second-degree burglary, trespassing, malicious injury to personal property, first-degree harassment and escape, the sheriff's office announced Sunday.
The suspect was arrested June 13 after an investigation into a burglary on Edisto Road.
He fled from deputies after being evaluated by medical staff at Aiken Regional Medical Centers, the sheriff's office reported.
Deputies responded to the area of Elizabeth Street and Howlandville Road Thursday night in reference to a sighting of Griffin.
Responding officers observed a suspect matching Griffin's description riding a black motorcycle wearing blue jeans, a dark colored shirt and a green backpack, an incident report by the sheriff's office states.
After deputies attempted to initiate a vehicle stop, the suspect led deputies on a chase while riding on a stolen motorcycle.
The suspect later dismounted the motorcycle and continued to flee on foot.
Deputies pursued him on foot toward Augusta Road.
The tracking team was called out and a perimeter was established, however, the dog team was unable to locate the suspect.
Deputies later located the suspect's clothing and backpack at 119 McCampbell St.
Griffin is still believed to be in the area, Capt. Eric Abdullah said.
Deputies are continuing to patrol the area Friday.
Griffin is described as 6 feet tall, weighing 130 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone with information on the identity or the whereabouts of the suspect should call the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811.