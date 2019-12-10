During his “Aiken County Update” presentation to the Rotary Club of Aiken on Monday, County Council Chairman Gary Bunker talked about some of the ongoing issues faced by the county.
They included litter.
“One of the things I find that is probably getting worse in Aiken County is the litter problem,” Bunker said. “Probably the biggest single constituent complaint I get is the litter issue.
“It (litter) has a terrible economic development impact. We have our big industrial park, and I tell you, it’s embarrassing when you bring folks in from other places who are not used to this kind of thing and see the amount of trash.”
Bunker believes punishing litterers more won’t solve the problem entirely.
“I think one thing that everybody needs to focus on is that we can make more and stiffer ordinances, but basically it’s a cultural issue,” he said. “There are a lot of people for whom rolling down the window and throwing out (trash from) their fast food is just accepted. It’s just fine because they’ve always done it that way. I think this is one area where we, as a community, need to change."
The county has a Keep Aiken County Beautiful program.
Also among the issues mentioned by Bunker were infrastructure replacement and the additional costs of maintaining infrastructure after improvements have been made, efforts to sell the old Aiken County hospital and old County Council building properties on Richland Avenue West, and animal control.
Others were the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ plan for the New Savannah River Bluff Lock and Dam and competitive salaries for county employees.
During the current fiscal year, County Council has raised pay for emergency medical services workers 14%.
“We’re looking for that price point where we can attract and keep EMS employees,” Bunker said. “Frequently, two of our 10, and sometimes three, EMS Stations are closed (because of lack of personnel).”
Prior to Bunker’s speech, the Rotary Club gave community service grants to the Aiken Center for the Arts ($1,250), Area Churches Together Serving ($1,000), Community Medical Clinic of Aiken County ($1,000), Aiken County Habitat for Humanity ($1,250) and Second Baptist Church’s teen after school center ($1,000).
The Rotary Club’s meeting was held at Newberry Hall.