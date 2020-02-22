Despite taking place during homecoming weekend, over 160 student scholarship recipients and scholarship donors gathered at the USC Aiken Convocation Center to share breakfast and thanks for their donors' ongoing support.
The event is a first for the college but an important one that highlights how far hundreds of students of USC Aiken are able to further their education and career goals thanks to the passion and generosity of scholarship donors.
Over 581 students are scholarship recipients at USC Aiken, and nearly a third of them graduate with no debt with the help of scholarship donors, Chancellor of USC Aiken Dr. Sandra Jordan said at the event.
Those who do acquire debt have "less than (the amount of) a used car," Jordan said.
One such donor is Maria Taylor, who helped create the Aiken High School Endowed Scholarship.
Taylor graduated from Aiken High School before attending USC Aiken from 1969 to 1971, during a time when there weren't any scholarships for women at the college and the college was located where the Aiken County Historical Museum is located today.
Taylor reached out to other USC Aiken alumni from the 1950s to the 1980s who also graduated from Aiken High and they jumped on board to help make the endowment possible.
Taylor's scholarship is aimed for students who plan to attend USC Aiken on a full-time basis and requires a $10,000 starting distribution.
USC Aiken currently has 300 to 400 scholarships for students of all classifications, with the scholarships ranging from numerous amounts and disciplines.
The event was finished off by a speech by Alaine Sullivan, an international business management student and scholarship recipient.
Sullivan originated from a small island in the Bahamas and came to America in 2016. She began attending USC Aiken in 2017 and has never looked back. During her time at USC Aiken, she has garnered a slew of leadership positions and responsibilities.
Sullivan, like many other international students, receives a higher tuition bill compared to in-state students despite going to the same university, making scholarships of any caliber a saving grace.
"Some of us are unable to apply for financial aid," Sullivan said. "Some of us may have been shy of meeting the total costs, or some of us can meet the tuition costs by fall short of meeting housing, meal costs or transportation."
These factors are why scholarships are needed, Sullivan said.
"(The donors) generosity why all of us are granted the opportunity to succeed and continue our education," Sullivan said. "Your kindness is why we love our Pacer community and the family element we found here."
She graduates in May and wants to do something that makes her happy but also helps others.
"I don't consider myself selfish," Sullivan said. "I feel like when I make other people happy, that satisfies me. I hope whatever I do in the future with the tools USCA gifted me with ... I hope I can incorporate here into the real world."
Sullivan has been offered a job at Southern Insurance and would like to go to Canada to attend graduate school.
On top of having over hundreds of scholarship recipients, USC Aiken has earned several prestigious accomplishments, ranking No. 2 out of 500 public institutes in its sector in U.S. News & World Report's Best Colleges guide in 2019.
USC Aiken has been named No. 2 for Regional Comprehensive Public College in the South.
The college has been ranked in the top three for the title in the last 22 years and has ranked No. 1 14 times.
USC Aiken has also been named one of the Best Colleges for Veterans, with veterans and military families making up almost 14% of the student body. The college currently has students from 38 countries and 36 states.
The college has also been named one of the most Innovative Schools and the Best Value School, Jordan said.