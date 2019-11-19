A Brunswick, Georgia, man is facing attempted murder charges related to a multi-agency police chase in August 2017 that began in South Carolina and extended into Georgia.

Kristopher William Buckland, 32, of Brunswick, Georgia, was charged with two counts of attempted murder and failure to stop for a blue light, according to jail records.

At 11:33 p.m., deputies responded to a tip that Dylan Seth Raborn, a suspect wanted in connection to a suspicious death in Aiken County, was at the Ashley Motel in Clearwater, according to an Aiken County Sheriff's Office incident report.

When investigators attempted to arrest Raborn, he and another suspect – later identified as Buckland – fled in a silver Honda, according to the incident report.

During the pursuit, Raborn hung his upper body out the passenger window and fired several shots toward pursuing police while Buckland drove, according to the report.

Richmond County Sheriff’s Office deputies took over the vehicle pursuit from Aiken County Sheriff’s Office deputies after the pursuit continued in Augusta, the report states.

Both suspects were arrested by the Richmond County Sheriff's Office at the end of the pursuit. Both had outstanding warrants not associated with the pursuit, according to the incident report.

Buckland is currently being held in the Aiken County detention center and was denied bond.

Buckland also has a hold for the Georgia Department of Corrections.