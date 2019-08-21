On Saturday, Aug. 17, the Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County hosted a Back 2 School Festival from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the organization’s headquarters on York Street where several vendors set up booths and stands to advertise their plethora of mentorship programs for the upcoming school year.
The Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County is a nonprofit organization that has been serving Aiken County since 1982 providing after-school programs, summer day camp, youth and parent conferences, etiquette training, annual formal events and mentorship to children enrolled in the Aiken County public school system between the ages of 5 and 17.
These free after-school programs are not just for helping students finish their homework. They include volunteer-run, specialized programs such as computer literacy, math, reading, leadership, and even car maintenance, among other things, to give youth a step up in their lives.
“A lot of parents don’t take the time to explain stuff to their kids like they should, and that’s why some of our kids are learning from the streets,” said current program director Charonica Pope.
Despite this organization’s long history, Pope said Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County is still relatively unknown in the area, so the festival was put on to help change that and hopefully help more kids.
“So, our focus here is to try to keep the streets out of here and to try to get them on track so that they can be productive starting at that young age going up to an adult," Pope said. "Basically, that’s what our program is ... we want them to know there are other choices they can make."
The small festival included a few booths and three award-winning cars from Southern Klass, a car remodeling shop and male mentorship group for boys.
Children attended with their parents to hang out and learn more from the volunteers, and they comprised a group of about 30 people.
The group of volunteers and local mentors spent much of the time on the front porch talking to the children present about their programs.
Conversation then moved to talking about politics a bit later with the arrival of Carol Coakley, a member of the campaign team working on behalf of presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.
But what the Brothers and Sisters of Aiken County lacks in size, they make up for in spirit. The organization is looking forward to another great school year giving students a loving community.
“We offer male mentorship and female mentorship,” said Anne Highley, the computer literacy teacher. “We want the males and females of the community to feel they have somewhere to come, not just the streets.
"Because there’s so much violence here in Aiken County that we want them to actually feel safe, and this is a place where they can feel safe and have someone to talk to.”