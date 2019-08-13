Kay Biermann Brohl on Tuesday won the Republican primary for the City of Aiken's third district.
Brohl secured more than 450 votes.
The other two Republican candidates, John Klecker and Nick Weaver, trailed significantly. Weaver received the least votes, 17, according to Tuesday night election returns.
Brohl now heads to the November general election, where she will face the sole Democrat in the race: John Brecht.
On Tuesday night, Brohl thanked God, her husband and all her supporters.
"I am overwhelmed," Brohl said, speaking to the Aiken Standard. "I am just very thankful."
She described the win as "extremely humbling." She also promised to live up to expectations and make the right choices – and not just for her district.
"I love Aiken," Brohl continued.
Both Klecker and Weaver cheered Brohl on Facebook.
"Congratulations to Kay for winning a hard-fought race," a post on Klecker's campaign page reads. "Keep Aiken great."
Aiken City Council District 3 forms a rough "C" to the city's west. The district includes land near Richland Avenue and near Houndslake Country Club. The two distinct swaths are connected by the Aiken bypass.
City Council member Dick Dewar, a Republican who has represented the third district for 12 years, in April announced he was not seeking reelection. Dewar formally endorsed Klecker, who he previously appointed to the Aiken Planning Commission. The Planning Commission advises City Council.
Aiken County Republican Party Chairman Bob Brookshire on Tuesday night said all three – Brohl, Klecker and Weaver – were "good candidates." He said Brohl "will make an excellent city councilwoman."