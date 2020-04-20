The Aiken Symphony Orchestra will announce its 2020-21 season in the coming weeks.
The orchestra's sixth season will consist of four classical concerts on Oct. 31; Feb. 14, 2021; April 29, 2021; and May 8, 2021; two pops concerts on Oct. 18 and Dec. 12; and three chamber orchestra concerts on Nov. 15; Dec. 15; and March 14, 2021.
Subscription brochures will be mailed the first week of May with returning subscribers having the first chance to renew their seat selections or change seats before Aug. 1, according to a news release from the symphony.
New subscribers will be assigned seats on a first-received, first-placed basis once renewals have been finalized. As always, subscribers receive discounted tickets as well as the ability to keep their seats for all concerts.
Single tickets for all concerts will go on sale to the public Aug. 15 and are priced at either $40, $45 or $55, depending on seat preference.
New this season, the symphony will offer anyone purchasing a subscription the chance to experience the season for free. Anyone who buys a subscription to the 2020-2021 season before July 1, either a renewal or a new subscriber, will be entered in the ASO Noteworthy raffle and will have his or her subscription cost refunded. Members of the Aiken Symphony Orchestra Board of Directors, staff and Aiken Symphony Guild are not eligible.
Broadway star Hugh Panaro will return for a second performance with the Aiken Symphony on Oct. 18 for the first concert of the new season, “Brave Broadway,” in USC Aiken's Etherredge Center. Panaro performed a sold-out concert with the symphony in May 2019.
Panaro’s extensive repertoire includes more than 2,000 performances as Phantom from “Phantom of the Opera” as well as leading roles in “Les Miserables.”
“We look forward, once again, to showcasing his talents alongside your ASO with some of Broadway’s most-treasured works,” according to the release.
The remainder of our sixth season will feature works by Tchaikovsky, Lalo, Bach, Elgar, Gershwin, Haydn and many others.
“Our festive 'Home for the Holidays' concert as well as the beloved holiday favorite, Handel’s 'Messiah,' return once again. Our season finale will feature Beethoven’s 'Symphony No. 9,' also known as the treasured 'Mighty Choral Symphony,'” according to the release.
The orchestra is working to reschedule the final concert of the 2019-20 season, “Swinging on a Star,” which will not be performed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“With the uncertainty of venue availability and that of our scheduled soloist, Debbie Gravitte, we will continue to do our best to find a new date and will communicate with all current ticket-holders as plans are finalized,” according to the release.
“Your ASO has spent an extensive amount of time considering all our options for the 2020-2021 season. The health of everyone involved has been, and continues to be, paramount. As we have pondered our upcoming season, we feel certain that life will return to normal and that our patrons, sponsors, donors, musicians, advertisers, Board of Directors, and staff will all be looking forward, once again, to the wonders of symphonic music as performed by your ASO.”
The orchestra's office staff is working remotely but can answer questions by phone or email. To contact them, call 803-220-7251 or send an email to admin@aikensymphonyorchestra.com.