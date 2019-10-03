Eliminating so-called broadband deserts from the greater Aiken County region is not something that will happen in an instant, Economic Development Partnership President and CEO Will Williams warned Thursday evening, speaking at the nonprofit's annual gathering.

"We know where they are," Williams said of areas without sufficient or serviceable internet. "It's not something that we're going to fix overnight."

At last year’s Economic Development Partnership meeting, Williams emphasized that internet access is proving crucial in day-to-day life and to emerging technologies.

"Will mentioned broadband accessibility," said Crystal Morphis, who also spoke at the meeting Thursday. "That's very important to workers that work remotely, that do freelance work, and entrepreneurs."

Morphis is the founder and CEO of Creative EDC, a separate economic development consulting firm.

Thousands of Aiken County residents lack access to even the most basic internet service, according to a 2018 study handled by the Center for Applied Innovation and Advanced Analytics at the University of South Carolina in Columbia.

"Many of our areas don't have broadband capabilities because of where they are," Williams has previously said.

Internet access in Aiken County is very strong in downtown Aiken, around the bypass, near the Savannah River Site and in the North Augusta region (that includes Augusta, Georgia), according to the innovation and analytics study.

Internet access all but disappears near Windsor, along Wagener Road and in areas flanking Interstate 20. That is to say access essentially dissipates in more rural areas to the east and north.

Fixing the disparity is going to take money and hard work, Williams said Thursday.

"It's really hard to run 10 miles of cable in the ground if you've only got three customers, and that's what so many people don't realize. And maybe one of those three isn't credit worthy," Williams continued.

Public-private engagement could really help, he added.

The Economic Development Partnership is a nonprofit, public-private group that works throughout Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties. The partnership was formed in 1984 at the request of local business leaders.