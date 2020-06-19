Bridgestone Americas opened a new warehouse June 18 at its plant in Graniteville that produces tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks.
The $34-million expansion at the plant is expected to create 20 new jobs.
The warehouse covers 272,000 square feet.
“We continue taking strategic steps to better deliver the high-value-added products our customers want and need,” said Scott Damon, Bridgestone’s group president for operations, in a prepared statement. “With its location and increased capability to house tires onsite, the warehouse will improve our ability to get the right tires to the right place at the right time.”
Bridgestone has operated the plant where the warehouse is located since 1998. It produces tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks for original equipment manufacturers and retail.
Bridgestone also operates another plant nearby that produces large and ultra-large off-road radial tires.
Bridgestone announced plans to build the warehouse last October.
It was part of a $75-million project that also included the construction of a 288,000-square-foot warehouse at another plant that produces tires for passenger vehicles and light trucks in Wilson, North Carolina.
Bridgestone is one of Aiken County's largest employers.