A bridge replacement project is underway on U.S. Highway 1, which also is known as Columbia Highway North, in Aiken County.
The two-lane structure that is being rebuilt is over the South Fork Edisto River.
The bridge is north of Exit 22 on Interstate 20.
“The project is currently 25% complete based on installed work to date,” wrote Bobby Usry, the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s resident construction engineer for Aiken County, in a recent email to the Aiken Standard. “Nineteen percent of the construction time has elapsed, which means that the contractor is on schedule at the present time.”
The “prime contractor” for the project is Dane Construction Inc. of Mooresville, North Carolina.
The Department of Transportation, or SCDOT, awarded the contract to Dane Construction earlier this year on March 4.
The contract’s amount was $3,940,108.11.
SCDOT issued the notice to proceed March 20, and work on the project began April 15.
The scheduled completion date is Jan. 31, 2022.
“At this time, clearing and grubbing is complete,” Usry wrote. “The temporary alignment of U.S. 1 has been paved, and traffic is expected to be routed onto this alignment within the next couple of weeks. As for the actual bridge construction, nine drilled shafts have been installed, and the interior bent caps are being formed now.”
In addition, there is an upcoming project that will involve the replacement of the four-lane bridge over Shaws Creek on U.S. Highway 1.
That structure is between Aiken and I-20’s Exit 22.
The project is in the design and planning stage.
During construction, the bridge would remain open to traffic. But the structure would be “temporarily narrowed to one lane in each direction with reduced shoulders,” according to SCDOT.
Right of way acquisitions are scheduled to begin at the end of 2020. Construction would start in late 2022 and take "approximately" 18 to 24 months to complete, based on an email sent by SCDOT to S.C. Rep. Bill Taylor, R-Aiken.
“The purpose of the project is to replace the bridge to correct structural deficiencies and bring the design up to current standards,” according to scdot.org. “‘Structurally Deficient’ is a status used to describe a bridge that has one or more structurally defects that require attention. This status does not mean the bridge is not currently safe for vehicle traffic.”
For more information, visit scdot.org and click on Programs & Projects at the top of the home page. That will take you to the SCDOT’s Public Involvement Portal that has information about projects.