The Bettis Academy Road bridge over Interstate 20 in Graniteville will be closed from 7 p.m. Friday until 7 a.m. Monday.
The South Carolina Department of Transportation is resurfacing a portion of “deck structure,” wrote Will Williams in an email to the Aiken Standard on Wednesday.
Williams is the president and CEO of the Economic Development Partnership of Aiken, Edgefield, McCormick and Saluda counties.
“The on-ramps and off-ramps at Exit 11 (on I-20) will still be open, but you will not be able to cross the bridge (while the work is being done),” Williams also wrote.
Sage Mill Industrial Park is located near the bridge.