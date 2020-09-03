Breezy Hill Water & Sewer Company, Inc. recently awarded several contracts for projects in the Clearwater Lake area.
Planning for these projects began in 2016. They include the expansion of and improvements to the Breezy Hill/Charles A. Hilton Water Treatment Plant, located on a 6.4-acre parcel at 4076 Jefferson Davis Highway.
The other two projects involve repairs to the Clearwater Lake Dam and the demolition and closure of the old Clearwater Finishing Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant.
The Breezy Hill/Charles A. Hilton Water Treatment Plant, built in 2013, will be expanded with the addition of a new raw water pumping station. Filter Nos. 3 and 4 will be completed.
The Clearwater Lake Dam project will include the installation of new flashboards and floodgate and sluice gate replacement. “Armoring” will be placed over the dam’s earthen portions, according to an Aug. 28 press release from Breezy Hill.
During the Clearwater Finishing Industrial Waste Water Treatment Plant demolition and closure project, the existing structures and buildings on the site will be removed. The basins will be drained and backfilled.
Work is expected to begin this month and should be completed by mid-September 2021.
Traffic disruptions are expected to be minimal.
The expansion and improvements to the Breezy Hill/Charles A. Hilton Water Treatment Plant will increase the facility’s capacity from 4.7 million gallons per day to 8 million gallons per day and allow the plant to meet the requirements of the Safe Drinking Water Act as well as the “State Primary Drinking Water Regulations,” the release stated.
Hybrid Engineering Inc. of Columbia is the engineer assisting Breezy Hill.
Breezy Hill awarded Hall Contracting Corporation of Charlotte, North Carolina, a $3,232,446 contract to expand and improve the Breezy Hill/Charles A. Hilton Water Treatment Plant.
Contour Mining & Construction LLC of Columbia received an $832,543 contract for the Clearwater Lake Dam project.
Wiley Easton Construction Company Inc. of Lexington received a $671,533 contract for the Clearwater Finishing Industrial Wastewater Treatment Plant demolition and closure project.
A United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development loan and grant provided the funds for the projects’ design and construction.
Breezy Hill was founded in 1968.