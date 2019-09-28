Was the famous American novelist Thomas Wolfe wrong?
Maybe.
John Boyette, the new executive editor of the Aiken Standard, believes you can go home again, especially if you never really left in the first place.
“A lot of people have already reached out to me and congratulated me on coming back,” he said. “I know a lot of people who are in leadership positions in Aiken County, so I’m hoping that will pay off and they will trust me to pass along story ideas and news tips. We aren’t always going to see eye to eye, but we’re going to do our job, and hopefully, we can make the whole community better.”
Boyette, who began his new position Sept. 23, previously worked for the Aiken Standard from 1987-1996. He served in a variety of positions, including managing editor, sports editor and copy editor.
His involvement with the newspaper began while in college. Boyette attended USC Aiken for two years and then earned his journalism degree from the University of South Carolina in Columbia in 1987.
“The Aiken Standard is a very special place to me because this is where I began my journalism career,” Boyette said.
The late Scott Hunter, who was the Aiken Standard’s publisher from 1989-2013, was Boyette’s first journalism mentor.
“He was a really great guy,” Boyette said. “He took a lot of chances on me and gave me a lot of advice.
“The Aiken Standard was also where I met my wife, Kathy,” Boyette added. “She was in advertising, and I was in the newsroom.”
Kathy currently is the Aiken Standard’s director of audience development and retention.
“This is my second stint working with my wife and so far, so good,” Boyette said.
When Boyette left the Aiken Standard in the mid-1990s, he went to the Augusta Chronicle.
To begin with, he was a copy editor for the newspaper but quickly started moving up through the ranks.
He was promoted to bureau chief for South Carolina in 1997 and then, during the series of promotions that followed, served as metro editor, sports editor and senior content editor before deciding to return to the Aiken Standard.
But during all that time, Boyette never left Aiken behind. He continued to reside here and traveled across the Savannah River for work.
“This is where I grew up,” said Boyette, who came to Aiken with his family in the late 1960s from Columbia and is a 1983 graduate of South Aiken High School. “This is where I live. This is what I care about. This is the community I love.”
The latest offer from the Aiken Standard came at what was “a good time for me to make a move,” Boyette said.
In addition, Boyette continued, Aiken Communications Publisher Rhonda Overbey “appealed to my sense of civic pride. I think this is a good opportunity for me to be involved more in the community.”
And Overbey is confident that Boyette is the ideal person for the job.
“No one is more qualified to lead the news division of the Aiken Standard than John Boyette,” she said. “His experience, generational connection to Aiken County and his heart for its residents gives him a unique discernment for the news that matters in our area. I am confident that our readers and the community will appreciate his news judgment, engagement and concern. We are thrilled to have the leadership and direction of one of the area’s most trusted editors back in the newsroom at the Aiken Standard.”
Boyette, 54, was busy during his first week with the newspaper, meeting with reporters and coordinating coverage and story assignments with other editors.
“I don’t think we need to reinvent the wheel,” Boyette said. “We’ve got a great staff, and I want to continue the great coverage of Aiken County and all facets of life here. I know that newspapers have changed significantly during my time in the business. We have to look at other platforms and opportunities to disseminate the news. The world has changed, and we’ve got to change with it.”
Boyette is a past president of two Kiwanis clubs in the Aiken area. He is a parishioner at St. Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church, and he also is a member of the Palmetto Golf Club’s board of governors.
He is the author of two golf books, and he has covered the Masters Tournament for more than 30 years.