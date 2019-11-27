Aimee Hanna is new to Aiken Senior Life Services, but she's already getting the community involved with feeding the elderly in Aiken County.
On Wednesday, , Hanna, the agency's new executive director, invited a local Boy Scout troop to help package and prepare meals being delivered to homebound seniors who are food insecure across Aiken County.
"I just thought it would be a good opportunity," Hanna said. "It gives them service hours and a chance to give back to the community."
Scouts from Troop 115, sponsored by St. Mary Help of Christians, visited Aiken Senior Life Services on Morgan Street early Wednesday morning.
"We are here to feed the elderly today," said Joe Deskevich, a patrol leader with the troop.
Preston Gillespie, another member of the troop, said they do numerous charitable works in the Aiken area with agencies such as Senior Life Services and ACTS. The scouts have a set number of service hours they need to complete, and it gives them a chance to help others.
"It benefits the community, and we're doing something other than helping ourselves," Gillespie said.
Wyatt Garett, a senior patrol leader, is close to becoming an Eagle Scout. He said he "loves" volunteering and sees a big need for it in the community.
"There's always help needed somewhere, and we're always there for it," Garett said.
Hanna said they needed extra help on Wednesday morning because Aiken Senior Life Services will be closed on Thanksgiving Day and Black Friday. In addition to Wednesday's hot meal, they needed to make sure seniors would have something to eat the two days the agency wouldn't be making their rounds.
According to Hanna, about 300 hot meals are delivered to homebound seniors each day. But the agency still has around 200 seniors on their waiting list for the Meals on Wheels program.
"We just received last week a mandate from the governor that we have to do away with that wait list in 2020 ... meaning that we have to feed those seniors," Hanna said. "... The biggest impediment between that and making that happen is volunteers. We need more volunteers."
Typically 10-12 volunteers will deliver meals to seniors on a certain route. Hanna said the process takes only an hour.
"And the kids get community service hours for doing this," Hanna said.
Joe Deskevich Sr. is the Scout Master for Troop 115. He said being at Aiken Senior Life Services on Wednesday is just part of what the organization does – helping the community out "whenever anybody asks."
"It's just part of what we do. We try to build Scouting as a team thing, and this is one of our team events," Deskevich said. "... It's part of our Scout oath to help other people at all times."