The 2019 installment of Border Bash has a new home.
The annual rivalry celebration between University of South Carolina football fans and University of Georgia football fans will be held at SRP Park in North Augusta this year, according to a spokesperson with the Augusta GreenJackets.
The event, which raises money for charities in the area, will be held on Oct. 11 this year.
Each year, the night before the two teams face off on the field, fans of both teams come together for an evening of music and celebration. Along with musical acts, Border Bash features cheerleaders and mascots from each team.