The Aiken Branch of the American Association of University Women is getting ready for its huge annual fundraiser.
The 2020 edition of the Books-N-Things Fair is scheduled for March 6-8. It will be held at the former site of the Bargain Blowouts Furniture store at 240 University Parkway.
That is the same location where the 2019 Books-N-Things Sale took place.
“We are thrilled to be back there,” said Aiken Branch President Martha Ebel. “It’s so big, and it’s such a good building for us.”
Aiken Regional Medical Centers owns the structure and is allowing the Aiken Branch to use it again.
The 2019 Books-N-Things Fair set a record there, generating more than $60,000 in proceeds.
The hours for this year’s event will be 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 6; 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, March 7; and noon to 4 p.m. on Sunday, March 8.
Tens of thousands of books will be available for purchase along with knickknacks, CDs, DVDs, sheet music and holiday decorations.
The event is popular with bargain hunters. Most hardcover books cost $2 each, and most paperbacks are priced at 50 cents apiece.
The majority of the money raised is used by the Aiken Branch to fund scholarships and grants that promote literacy and education locally.
In addition, the Aiken Branch gives some of the proceeds to the AAUW to support programs at the national level.
On Saturday, Feb. 1, the Aiken Branch will begin accepting donations of books for the 2020 Books-N-Things Fair at the former Bargain Blowouts Furniture site.
They can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesdays and Saturdays through March 3.
Other items that will be accepted include small appliances, linens, toys, puzzles, craft materials, camera equipment and furniture, especially bookcases.
The Aiken Branch also is seeking volunteers to help sort the donations on the days they are dropped off and to provide assistance during the Books-N-Things Fair, Ebel said.
Fran Bush and Amy Conkelton are the chairpersons for the event.
For more information, call Bush at 803-226-1999, visit aauwaikenbranch.org or email aikenaauw@gmail.com.