Local author and columnist Jack Devine led a conversation on "finding common ground" based on the contents of his new book on Saturday at the Aiken County Public Library.
Devine conversed with the audience members on how the nation can "come together and stop fighting among (themselves)" by opening up the discussion about hot-button issues such as climate change, abortion and gun violence.
Devine's book, "Indivisible?: A Search for the Common Ground…Where We Can Pull Together, Not Apart," outlines 13 key issues that challenges America's viewpoints on major topics, and how the people can find a balance in order to achieve progress.
Though Devine identifies as a lifelong conservative, he said be believes that it takes the input of all political views, or "both sides" to achieve progress.
"Hyper-partisanship is ruining America," Devine said. "It gets in the way of achieving anything. It gets in the way of progress. Even the apparent wins are just temporary. They will always be undone by the next guy. When the tide turns as it always does, we're back to square one."
Formerly a nuclear energy engineer, Devine writes bi-weekly op-ed articles for the Aiken Standard that state views similar to the ones he outlines in his book.
A major identifier he outlines in both his articles and his book, he said, is that the absence of common ground is not one of the reasons [both sides] are not able to get together.
"My challenge is to try to find a way to address those with some level of independence, and to present issues and solutions that could be embraced by both sides." Devine said.
With an emphasis on "could," Devine noted that neither "side is showing much interest in those things."
The "ray of hope" Devine said lies in reaching out and educating voters.
"We need to work harder to reach across the aisle," Devine said. "We're not doing it yet, and it's killing us. I think we have more power than we give ourselves credit for."
Devine is currently working on a second book that will reference the #MeToo movement and the sexual assault allegations within the Catholic church.