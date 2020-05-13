One of two suspects in a deadly drive-by shooting that claimed the life of a Graniteville teenager in August was denied bond for the second time Wednesday.
Whyzdom Douse, 20, of New Ellenton was charged in the murder of 17-year-old Rodrick McMillan, who was shot to death in a drive-by shooting in Aiken.
Harold Antonio Bates Jr., 18, of New Ellenton was also charged in connection with the murder.
Bates was denied bond last week.
In a court meeting held virtually via Zoom, a state prosecutor told presiding Judge Courtney Clyburn Pope the case has gotten stronger for the state since the time of prosecution.
According to reports, on Aug. 2, 2019, at 1:15 a.m. McMillan was in the back of a car driven by a friend; another friend was in the front passenger seat.
Bates and Douse pulled up to the car at a red light; Douse was driving the vehicle.
“No words are exchanged and there is no road rage," the prosecutor said.
Douse looked in the back seat, saw the victim and allegedly shot at the car, killing McMillan, the prosecution stated.
Video was obtained of the incident.
"It’s very, very blurry, you can’t make out people or anything like that but it does show the defendant’s car pulling up next to the victim’s car," the prosecution said. "You see two flashes of the gun coming out of the driver’s window and as the car speeds off; you see another flash which appears to come out over the roof of the vehicle."
The victim’s friends drove directly to the hospital, where McMillan underwent surgery and died at 3:41 a.m.
Both witnesses who were in the vehicle with the victim picked Douse out of a photo lineup.
Douse's girlfriend, who owns the vehicle seen in the video, was questioned and told police Douse had used her car that night.
She further stated the suspect called her and said he had just gotten into it with "Blue," a nickname for the victim.
Another witness, who ran into the suspect after the incident at a North Augusta McDonald's, told police Douse had been bragging about "killing a dude."
Douse confessed that he was driving the vehicle but denies shooting the victim, the prosecution said.
He told police Bates shot at the victim.
The prosecution further told the court about a phone call by the suspect from the Aiken County detention center the day after he was charged.
The prosecution stated Douse told the other party on the call that, “It was a stupid mistake and a great retaliation.”
Two projectiles were recovered from the victim and were inspected by a firearms expert.
They were determined to be 9mm Ruger bullets that had been fired from the same gun, according to experts.
Four 9mm Ruger casings were found in the vehicle and at the scene of the shooting.
Officials could not determine if the casings were from the same gun.
Katrina and Kahileo McMillan were present in the court meeting and shared remarks.
"I love my kids," Katrina said. "I love my kids. For the last couple of months it's been brutal. To have a piece of me gone is hard for me to bear. Christmas for my family, we didn't put up a tree. Mother's Day, I didn't feel like a complete mother because my son was not here. It breaks my heart. I miss my son."
Katrina further told the court her son would have celebrated his 18th birthday in the next coming months along with graduating.
"To see him I have to talk to a stone," Kahileo said. "It hurts. I'm not suppose to bury my kids. They're supposed to bury me. A piece of us is gone."
Douse denies the allegations of murder and maintains his innocence.
The suspect was first denied bond on Oct. 17, 2019, and was deemed a danger to the community.
Douse continues to be held in the Aiken County detention center.