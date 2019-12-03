An Augusta woman charged in the death of an 11-year-old North Augusta girl following a vehicle crash was denied bond Monday afternoon.
Aubrey Taylor Newsome, 27, faces multiple charges in connection to the crash, including a felony offense of homicide by vehicle and several traffic offenses including driving under the influence, failure to yield, driving on the wrong side of the road and open container .
The suspect was traveling west on Central Avenue and Whitney Street in Augusta at the time of the incident on Nov. 25, according to a Richmond County Sheriff's Office news release.
Newsome allegedly failed to yield when making a left-hand turn and the front of her vehicle struck another vehicle being driven by Charlise Mack of North Augusta.
The impact reportedly knocked Mack's vehicle into a spin and caused the removal of the driver's side door, and Charina Eccleston, who was sitting in the back seat on the driver's side, was ejected from Mack's vehicle.
Eccleston, of North Augusta, was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital around 6 a.m. the morning of Nov. 26 due to injuries sustained in the crash, Richmond County Chief Deputy Coroner Kenneth Boose Sr. said.
According to the news release, Newsome fled the scene of the accident before becoming involved in a single-vehicle crash at Kissingbower Road and White Road in Augusta.